Write the formulas and IUPAC names for the following common alcohols (Hint: See Table 14.1).
a. Rubbing alcohol
a. Rubbing alcohol
d. Diol used as antifreeze (two answers)
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:
d. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols: (12.1)
a. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
d. 4-bromophenol
Classify each of the following alcohols as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
a. <IMAGE>
Write the balanced chemical equation for the complete combustion of each of the following compounds:
b. 3-hexanol
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for each of the following: (12.1)
b. 2-methyl-3-pentanol
d. 2,4-dibromophenol
Draw the condensed structural formulas and give the IUPAC names for all the alcohols that have the formula C₅H₁₂O. (12.1)
c. <IMAGE>
d. <IMAGE>
c. 2-methyl-2-butanol
Classify each of the following alcohols as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
d. <IMAGE>