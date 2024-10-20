Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alcohol produced when hydrogen and a nickel catalyst reduce each of the following: (12.4)
b. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alcohol produced when hydrogen and a nickel catalyst reduce each of the following: (12.4)
b. <IMAGE>
Which compound in each of the following pairs would be more soluble in water? Explain.
c. butanal or hexanal
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alcohol produced when hydrogen and a nickel catalyst reduce each of the following: (12.4)
b. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alcohol produced when hydrogen and a nickel catalyst reduce each of the following: (12.4)
a. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural formula for the alcohol formed when each of the following is reduced by hydrogen in the presence of a nickel catalyst:
c. 3-chlorocyclopentanone