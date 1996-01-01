16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Ester Reactions: Saponification
Problem 17.67b
Household soap is a mixture of the sodium or potassium salts of long-chain carboxylic acids that arise from saponification of animal fat.
b. Draw the structures of the soap molecules produced in the following reaction: <IMAGE>
28
