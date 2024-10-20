The ester methyl butanoate has the odor and flavor of strawberries. (14.3, 14.4)
a. Draw the condensed structural formula for methyl butanoate.
The ester methyl butanoate has the odor and flavor of strawberries. (14.3, 14.4)
a. Draw the condensed structural formula for methyl butanoate.
What is the ester responsible for the flavor and odor of the following fruit?
c. apricot
Provide the systematic name for the following ester.
Provide the systematic name for the following ester.
If the substituent name of benzene is phenyl, which structure represents phenyl propanoate?
Provide common name for given compound.
Give a common name for the following compound.
Draw structure for given name: hexyl 3-chlorobutyrate.
Write the formulas of potassium salicylate and disodium oxalate (refer to Table 17.1).
Give systematic names for the following structures and structures for the names:
d. Phenyl-o-hydroxybenzoate
Give systematic names for the following structures and structures for the names:
b. Ethyl 2-hydroxypropanoate
Give systematic names for the following structures and structures for the names:
c. <IMAGE>
What is the ester responsible for the flavor and odor of the following fruit?
c. apricot
Write the IUPAC and common names, if any, for each of the following: (14.1, 14.3)
c. <IMAGE>
Write the IUPAC and common names, if any, for each of the following: (14.1, 14.3)
e. <IMAGE>