Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d:
a. pentyl formate
Propyl acetate is the ester that gives the odor and smell of pears. (9.4, 10.6, 14.3, 14.4)
a. Draw the condensed structural formula for propyl acetate.
Write the IUPAC and common names, if any, for each of the following:
a. <IMAGE>
b. butyl formate
d. methyl propanoate
c. propyl benzoate
Write the IUPAC and common names, if any, for each of the following: (14.1, 14.3)
c. <IMAGE>