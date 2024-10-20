Write the structures of the following compounds:
a. Butyldiethylammonium bromide
Write the structure of benzylamine hydrochloride in two different ways, and name the hydrochloride as an ammonium salt.
<IMAGE>
Give names or structures for the following ammonium salts. Indicate whether each is the ammonium salt of a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine.
a. <IMAGE>
a. <IMAGE>
c. N-Butyl-N-isopropylhexylammonium chloride
Draw structure for N,N-diethyl-2-hexanaminium.
Draw structure for propylammonium ion.
Provide the IUPAC name for the following ammonium salt.
Which of the following represents m-bromo-N-ethyl-N-isopropylbenzenaminium?
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following: (14.5)
d. ethylmethylammonium bromide
Novocain, a local anesthetic, is the ammonium salt of procaine. (14.5)
<IMAGE>
a. Draw the condensed structural formula for the ammonium salt (procaine hydrochloride) formed when procaine reacts with HCl. (Hint: The tertiary amine reacts with HCl.)
Lidocaine (xylocaine) is used as a local anesthetic and cardiac depressant. (14.5)
<IMAGE>
a. Draw the condensed structural formula for the ammonium salt formed when lidocaine reacts with HCl.