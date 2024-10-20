Consider the amino acids lysine, valine, and aspartate in an enzyme. State which of these amino acids have R groups that would: (16.1, 16.3)
c. form hydrogen bonds
c. form hydrogen bonds
d. form salt bridges
Classify each of the following proteins according to its function:
a. hemoglobin, oxygen carrier in the blood
c. keratin, a protein found in hair
a. insulin, a protein needed for glucose utilization
c. casein, milk protein
List the type of attractive force disrupted and the level of protein structure changed by the following denaturing treatments:
a. adding salt to soy milk to make tofu
Identify each of the following statements as characteristic of protein denaturation or protein hydrolysis.
a. Milk curdles when lemon juice is added to it.
b. A protein breaks up into amino acid fragments.
Identify the level of protein structure associated with each of the following:
d. salt bridges between polypeptides
Indicate what type(s) of intermolecular forces are disrupted and what level of protein structure is changed by the following denaturing treatments:
a. an egg placed in water at 100 °C and boiled for 10 minutes
c. egg whites whipped in a mixing bowl to make meringue
Describe the changes that occur in the primary structure when a protein is denatured versus when a protein is hydrolyzed.
Identify the level of protein structure associated with each of the following:
d. intermolecular forces between R groups
b. disulfide bridge