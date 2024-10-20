Identify the level of protein structure associated with each of the following:
b. hydrogen bonding between backbone atoms
What level of protein structure is determined by the following:
a. Peptide bonds between amino acids?
How do the following noncovalent interactions help to stabilize the tertiary and quaternary structure of a protein? Give an example of a pair of amino acids that could give rise to each interaction.
a. Hydrophobic interactions
Determine which of the following statements describes a tertiary structure of a protein.
Indicate whether each of the following statements describes a primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary protein structure:
______ a) Hydrophobic R groups seeking a nonpolar environment move toward the inside of the folded protein.
______ b) Protein chains of collagen form a polypeptide chain composed of 3 alpha helices.
______ c) An active protein contains 4 tertiary subunits.
______ d) Two polypeptide chains held together by disulfide bridges.
How do the following interactions help to stabilize the tertiary and quaternary structure of a protein? Give an example of a pair of amino acids that could give rise to each interaction.
b. Disulfide bonds
A portion of a polypeptide chain contains the following sequence of amino acids: —Leu—Val—Cys—Asp—
a. Which amino acids are likely to be found on the inside of the protein structure? Why?
A portion of a polypeptide chain contains the following sequence of amino acids:
—Leu—Val—Cys—Asp—
c. How does the primary structure of a protein affect its tertiary structure?
Indicate whether each of the following statements describes primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary protein structure:
c. Several polypeptides in a beta-pleated sheet are held together by hydrogen bonds between adjacent chains.
Indicate the changes in secondary and tertiary structural levels of proteins for each of the following:
b. Prior to giving an injection, the skin is wiped with an alcohol swab.
b. Would you expect to find this segment at the center or at the surface of a protein? Why?
Consider the amino acids lysine, valine, and aspartate in an enzyme. State which of these amino acids have R groups that would: (16.1, 16.3)
b. be found in hydrophilic regions