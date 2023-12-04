19. Enzymes
Enzyme Regulation: Covalent Modification
Match the terms (a) allosteric control, (b) feedback control, (c) zymogen activation, and (d) phosphorylation/dephosphorylation with each of the following:
_______ Proline inhibits glutamate 5-kinase, the enzyme in the first step of the biosynthesis of proline from glutamate.
_______ Glycogen synthase loses its catalytic activity when it is phosphorylated.
_______ Proelastase is converted to its active form elastase when it loses some part of its polypeptide backbone.
_______ Adenosine monophosphate binds to phosphofructokinase-1 and increases its activity.
