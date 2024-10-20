Determine which aldose reactant should be used to produce the following sugar alcohol.
20. Carbohydrates
Reduction of Monosaccharides
- Multiple Choice66views
- Multiple Choice
What is the common name of the sugar alcohol produced when D-galactose is reduced?236views
- Multiple Choice
Draw the Fischer projection for the reduction product of D-mannose, the C-2 epimer of glucose. What is the structure and common name of the sugar alcohol produced?296views1rank
- Textbook Question
Reduction of d-fructose with a reducing agent yields a mixture of d-sorbitol along with a second, isomeric product. What is the structure of the second product?176views
- Textbook Question
Treatment of d-glucose with a reducing agent yields sorbitol, a substance used as a sugar substitute by people with diabetes. Draw the structure of sorbitol.191views
- Textbook Question
Use the Fischer projection for d-gulose in problem 13.69 to answer each of the following: (13.3, 13.5)
a. Draw the Fischer projection and name the product formed by the reduction of d-gulose.44views
- Textbook Question
ALLIED Health The sugar alcohol ribitol is a component of the vitamin riboflavin and the energy transfer molecule FAD. Ribitol is formed when the monosaccharide ribose undergoes reduction at carbon 1. Draw the structure of ribitol.
<IMAGE>
d-Ribose89views
- Textbook Question
ALLIED Health The sugar alcohol erythritol is often included in low-calorie sweeteners. It is 70% as sweet as table sugar. Erythritol is the reduced form of the aldotetrose erythrose. Draw erythritol.
<IMAGE>
d-Erythrose82views
- Textbook Question
Draw the Fischer projection of the product of reduction reaction of d-galactose at C1115views
- Textbook Question
In Section 15.6, you saw that aldehydes react with reducing agents to yield primary alcohols (RCH=O → RCH₂OH). The structures of two d-aldotetroses are shown. One of them can be reduced to yield a chiral product, but the other yields an achiral product. Explain. <IMAGE><IMAGE>162views