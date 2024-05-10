20. Carbohydrates
Enantiomers vs Diastereomers
Problem 20.41
In Section 15.6, you saw that aldehydes react with reducing agents to yield primary alcohols (RCH=O → RCH₂OH). The structures of two d-aldotetroses are shown. One of them can be reduced to yield a chiral product, but the other yields an achiral product. Explain. <IMAGE><IMAGE>
