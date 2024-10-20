Multiple Choice
Which is the primary function of Electron Transport Chain in aerobic respiration?
After running a mile, you stop and breathe heavily for a short period due to oxygen debt. Why do you need to breathe so heavily? (Hint: Look up “oxygen debt” on the Web. Which metabolic pathway requires oxygen?)
How are glycolysis and the citric acid cycle linked to the production of ATP by electron transport?
What is the ATP energy yield associated with each of the following?
a. NADH → NAD⁺
a. FADH₂ → FAD
If there are no reactions in the citric acid cycle that use oxygen, O₂, why does the cycle operate only in aerobic conditions?