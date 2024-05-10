21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
Aerobic Respiration Summary
Problem 21.88
After running a mile, you stop and breathe heavily for a short period due to oxygen debt. Why do you need to breathe so heavily? (Hint: Look up “oxygen debt” on the Web. Which metabolic pathway requires oxygen?)
