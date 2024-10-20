Is the following reaction an oxidation or reduction? Which coenzyme would be carrying this out, NAD+ or NADH?
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
Coenzymes in Metabolism
Select the correct statement.
FAD is a coenzyme for dehydrogenation.
a. When a molecule is dehydrogenated, is FAD oxidized or reduced?
FAD is a coenzyme for dehydrogenation.
b. Is FAD an oxidizing agent or a reducing agent?
FAD is a coenzyme for dehydrogenation.
d. What is the form of FAD after dehydrogenation?
The reaction that follows is catalyzed by isocitrate dehydrogenase and occurs in two steps, the first of which (step A) is formation of an unstable intermediates (shown in brackets).
<IMAGE>
a. In which step is a coenzyme needed? Identify the coenzyme.
The reaction that follows is catalyzed by isocitrate dehydrogenase and occurs in two steps, the first of which (step A) is formation of an unstable intermediates (shown in brackets).
<IMAGE>
b. In which step is CO₂ evolved and a hydrogen ion added?
Identify one or more coenzymes with each of the following components:
a. pantothenic acid
Give the abbreviation for each of the following coenzymes:
a. reduced form of NAD+
What coenzyme picks up hydrogen when a carbon–carbon double bond is formed?