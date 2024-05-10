21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
Coenzymes in Metabolism
1:11 minutes
Problem 21.24
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The reaction that follows is catalyzed by isocitrate dehydrogenase and occurs in two steps, the first of which (step A) is formation of an unstable intermediates (shown in brackets).
<IMAGE>
b. In which step is CO₂ evolved and a hydrogen ion added?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
6
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos