4:24 minutes 4:24 minutes Problem 21.65 Textbook Question Textbook Question What atom in the cytochromes undergoes oxidation and reduction in the electron-transport chain? What atoms in coenzyme Q undergo oxidation and reduction in the electron-transport chain?

Verified Solution This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above Video duration: 4m 4m Play a video:

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked