Which of the following is found in the coenzyme FAD?
a. Two heterocyclic rings
b. ADP
c. A substituted benzene ring
d. A phosphate anhydride bond
Which of the following is found in the coenzyme FAD?
a. Two heterocyclic rings
b. ADP
c. A substituted benzene ring
d. A phosphate anhydride bond
What do the following abbreviations stand for?
b. CoQ
What do the following abbreviations stand for?
c. NADH/H⁺
With what class of enzymes are the coenzymes NAD+ and FAD associated?
The cofactors NAD+, Cu2+, Zn2+, coenzyme A, FAD, and Ni2+ are all needed by your body for enzymatic reactions.
a. Which cofactors are coenzymes?
Which vitamin provides us with each of the following?
b. Coenzyme A
Name the vitamin to which each of these coenzymes is related.
b. Coenzyme A
Which of the following is a cofactor and which is a coenzyme?
a. Cu2+
Which of the following is a cofactor and which is a coenzyme?
b. Tetrahydrofolate
Which of the following is a cofactor and which is a coenzyme?
c. NAD+
Which of the following is a cofactor and which is a coenzyme?
b. Pyridoxyl phosphate
Identify the metabolic nucleotide described by the following:
a. exchanges energy when a phosphate bond is hydrolyzed