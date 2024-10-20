Identify each pathway as anabolic or catabolic
b. citric acid cycle
Which one of the following catabolism stages produces NADH?
The overall equation in this section,
<IMAGE>
shows the cycle between photosynthesis and oxidation. Pathways operating in opposite directions cannot be exergonic in both directions.
a. Which of the two pathways in this cycle is exergonic and which is endergonic?
Each of these reactions is involved in one of the four stages of metabolism shown in Figure 21.4. Identify the stage in which each reaction occurs.
a. Hydrolysis of starch to produce glucose
b. Oxidation of NADH coupled with synthesis of ATP
c. Conversion of glucose to acetyl-CoA
What is the difference between digestion and metabolism?
Arrange the following events in the order in which they occur in a catabolic process: electron transport, digestion, oxidative phosphorylation, citric acid cycle.
What key metabolic intermediate is formed from the catabolism of all three major classes of foods: carbohydrates, lipids, and proteins?
Why is ∆G a useful quantity for predicting the favorability of biochemical reactions?
The following reactions occur during the catabolism of glucose. Which are exergonic? Which is endergonic? Which proceeds farthest toward products at equilibrium?
b. Phosphoenol pyruvate + H2O → Pyruvate + Phosphate(Pi)
∆G = ―14.8 kcal/mol (―61.9 kJ/mol)
What is the difference between catabolism and anabolism?
Why is it important that the macronutrients calcium and phosphorus be ingested in approximately equal amounts?
Look up the structures of vitamin C and vitamin E on the Web, and identify the functional groups in these vitamins.
What is the relationship between vitamin A and β-carotene? (Hint: Look up the structures on the Web.)