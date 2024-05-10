21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
Intro to Metabolism
Problem 21.32
The following reactions occur during the catabolism of glucose. Which are exergonic? Which is endergonic? Which proceeds farthest toward products at equilibrium?
b. Phosphoenol pyruvate + H2O → Pyruvate + Phosphate(Pi)
∆G = ―14.8 kcal/mol (―61.9 kJ/mol)
