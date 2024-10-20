Which two steps of the citric acid cycle produce CO2?
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
The Citric Acid Cycle
Which enzyme oxidizes α-ketoglutarate in step 4 of the citric acid cycle?60views
Which one of the following enzymes catalyzes the addition of water to the C=C bond in fumarate?114views
How many final high-energy molecules are produced in phase C of the citric acid cycle?47views
Which reaction of the citric acid cycle produces ATP directly?106views
Identify the two reactions that involve oxidation and decarboxylation.66views
Write the name for the substrate, enzyme, and product of reaction 6 of the citric acid cycle.44views
Write the name of the substrate and the enzyme of reaction 8 of the citric acid cycle.50views
What is the name of the enzyme for the reaction that produces a GTP molecule in the citric acid cycle?66views
Which reactions of the citric acid cycle produce NADH?295views
Complete the following net equation for one turn of the citric acid cycle.
Acetyl CoA + __H2O + 3 NAD+ + FAD + GDP + ____ ⭢ CoA + ___NADH + ___H+ + FADH2 + GTP + ___CO2101views
Look ahead to Figure 21.8 for the citric acid cycle.
a. Draw the structures of the reactants in steps 3, 6, and 8, and indicate which hydrogen atoms are removed in these reactions.77views
Why, do you suppose, the coenzyme for the reaction in the citric acid cycle that is catalyzed by succinate dehydrogenase is FAD and not NAD⁺?159views
Identify the participants in the citric acid cycle that contain alcohol groups. Identify these groups as primary, secondary, or tertiary alcohols.150views
Which of the reactants in the citric acid cycle have two chiral carbon atoms?117views