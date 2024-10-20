What is the total NADH and total FADH₂ produced in one turn of the citric acid cycle?
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
The Citric Acid Cycle
Refer to the diagram of the citric acid cycle in Figure 18.13 to answer each of the following:
b. How is the number of carbon atoms decreased?
Refer to the diagram of the citric acid cycle in Figure 18.13 to answer each of the following:
d. What are the decarboxylation reactions?
Refer to the diagram of the citric acid cycle in Figure 18.13 to answer each of the following:
b. What are the four-carbon compounds?
Refer to the diagram of the citric acid cycle in Figure 18.13 to answer each of the following:
d. In which reactions are secondary alcohols oxidized?
If there are no reactions in the citric acid cycle that use oxygen, O₂, why does the cycle operate only in aerobic conditions? (18.5)
Match the following ATP yields to reactions a to g: (18.4, 18.5, 18.6)
1.5 ATP 2.5 ATP 7 ATP 10 ATP
12 ATP 32 ATP 36 ATP
d. Acetyl CoA goes through one turn of the citric acid cycle.
Which of the following molecules will produce the most ATP per mole? (18.5, 18.6)
e. α-ketoglutarate or fumarate in one turn of the citric acid cycle
Name the reactions in the citric acid cycle that involve oxidative decarboxylation.
Name the reaction of the citric acid cycle that reduces FAD.
Refer to the diagram of the citric acid cycle in Figure 12.11 to answer each of the following:
d. Name the reactions where secondary alcohols are oxidized to ketones.
Refer to the diagram of the citric acid cycle in Figure 12.11 to answer each of the following:
c. Name the reaction that is coupled to GTP formation.