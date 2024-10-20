How many NADH molecules are produced in phase B of glycolysis?
22. Carbohydrate Metabolism
Glycolysis Summary
Write the names of the substrate and the product of reaction 3 of glycolysis.
What is the name of the product of glycolysis reaction 9?
Which two steps of phase A of glycolysis utilize ATP as a coenzyme?
What is the name of the product when 1,3-bisphosphoglycerate loses a phosphate group?
Which one of the following statements is incorrect about phase A of glycolysis?
For each of the following reactions described below, identify a corresponding step of glycolysis.
a) ____ Phosphorylation of glucose to produce glucose-6-phosphate.
b) ____ Formation of a hexose phosphate from a hexose.
c) ____ An oxidation reaction is catalyzed by glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate dehydrogenase.
d) ____ Phosphorylation of fructose-6-phosphate to produce fructose-1,6-bisphosphate.
What compound is converted to phosphoenolpyruvate in glycolysis?
What is the name of the product of the glycolysis reaction which produces NADH?
Which reaction of glycolysis produces a hexose bisphosphate from a hexose phosphate?
Which reactions of the glycolysis pathway involve a phosphate transfer?
Which reaction of the glycolysis pathway is catalyzed by the enzyme pyruvate kinase?
Use curved arrows (like those in Figure 22.3) to write an equation for the conversion of fructose to fructose 6-phosphate by ATP. At what step does fructose 6-phosphate enter glycolysis?
How many ATP or NADH are produced (or required) in each of the following steps in glycolysis?
a. glucose to glucose-6-phosphate
How many ATP or NADH are produced (or required) in each of the following steps in glycolysis?
c. phosphoenolpyruvate to pyruvate