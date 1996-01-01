22. Carbohydrate Metabolism
Glycolysis Summary
Which one of the following statements is incorrect about phase A of glycolysis?
A
Phosphorylation in reactions 1 and 3 requires ATP as the coenzyme.
B
Energy from ATP hydrolysis is required to cleave the C–C bond in reaction 4.
C
Except for the energy-consuming reactions 1 and 3, the other three reactions are reversible.
D
Isomerization of DHAP into G3P is reversible.
