23. Lipids
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Oxidation
2:07 minutes
Match each of the following statements with hydrogenation (A), Acid-Catalyzed Hydrolysis (B), Saponification (C) or Oxidation (D).
I. ____ Glycerol is one of the products created.
II. ____ C=O bonds are created in the process.
III. ____ C=C bonds are converted to C–C bonds in the process.
IV. ____ Salts of fatty acids are some of the products created.
Verified Solution
