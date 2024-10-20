Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is incorrect about lipid digestion?
Consuming too many carbohydrates causes deposition of fats in adipose tissue. How does this happen?
Why are extra calories consumed as carbohydrates stored as fat and not as glycogen?
Identify the type of food as carbohydrate, fat, or protein that gives each of the following digestion products: (18.2)
d. glycerol
Identify the type of food—carbohydrate, fat, or protein—that gives each of the following digestion products:
b. fatty acid