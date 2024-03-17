24. Lipid Metabolism
Intro to Lipid Digestion
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following statements is incorrect about lipid digestion?
A
Emulsification of fat globules by bile increases their surface area.
B
Triacylglycerols are partially hydrolyzed in the stomach before they enter the small intestine.
C
Triacylglycerols in the small intestine are partially hydrolyzed by pancreatic lipases.
D
Mechanical digestion of lipids takes place inside the mouth and the stomach.
5
views
Related Videos
Related Practice