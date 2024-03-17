24. Lipid Metabolism
Ketone Bodies
How is oxaloacetate related to ketone bodies formation?
High levels of acetyl CoA accumulate and increase the rate of citric acid cycle.
Oxaloacetate combines with acetyl CoA to form citrate; this leads to formation of ketone bodies.
Citric acid cycle is not dependent on oxaloacetate, and all acetyl CoA is free to be oxidized in the cycle.
Ketone bodies are formed when oxaloacetate levels are low.
Ketogenesis can speed up gluconeogenesis by producing more oxaloacetate.
