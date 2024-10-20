Regarding lipid metabolism, match the following terms with B-oxidation (A), Ketogenesis (B) or neither (C).
I. ______ Acetoacetyl CoA
II. ______ Fructose
III. ______ The carnitine shuttle
IV. ______ Acyl CoA dehydrogenase
Determine which of the following processes occurs in the Mitochondrial Matrix (MM), Cytosol (C) or Exterior of the Cell (X).
I. ______ Glycerol kinase converts glycerol to glycerol-3-phosphate.
II. ______ Hydrolysis of glycogen.
III. ______ FADH2 is oxidized to FAD.
IV. ______ The enzyme aconitase isomerizes citrate to isocitrate.
Which of the following statements is true?
Compare the differences between ß oxidation and fatty acid synthesis (lipogenesis). Are these pathways the reverse of each other?
Name the starting material for fatty acid synthesis.
How many rounds of the lipogenesis cycle are needed to synthesize stearic acid, C17H35COOH?
High blood-cholesterol levels are dangerous because of their correlation with atherosclerosis and consequent heart attacks and strokes. Is it possible to eliminate all cholesterol from the bloodstream by having a diet that includes no cholesterol? Is it desirable to have no cholesterol at all in your body? Explain your answer.
A low-fat diet of pasta, bread, beer, and soda can easily lead to an increase in weight. The increase is stored triacylglycerols in adipocytes. Explain the weight increase and why the excess carbohydrate is stored as fat.
Can acetyl CoA feed into gluconeogenesis, producing glucose for the body? Can fatty acids be used to produce glucose?