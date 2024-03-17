24. Lipid Metabolism
Summary of Lipid Metabolism
Determine which of the following processes occurs in the Mitochondrial Matrix (MM), Cytosol (C) or Exterior of the Cell (X).
I. ______ Glycerol kinase converts glycerol to glycerol-3-phosphate.
II. ______ Hydrolysis of glycogen.
III. ______ FADH2 is oxidized to FAD.
IV. ______ The enzyme aconitase isomerizes citrate to isocitrate.
A
I. (C), II. (C), III. (MM), IV. (X)
B
I. (C), II. (C), III. (MM), IV. (MM)
C
I. (C), II. (MM), III. (MM), IV. (MM)
D
I. (X), II. (C), III. (MM), IV. (MM)
