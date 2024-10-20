Which of the following molecules will produce the most ATP per mole? (18.5, 18.6)
a. glucose or stearic acid (C₁₈)
a. glucose or stearic acid (C₁₈)
Rank the following molecules based on amount of energy stored in them in increasing order (per mol).
I. Sucrose II. Arachidic III. Glucose IV. Behenic (22:0)
Provide total moles of ATP produced by complete β-oxidation of 3.4 g of palmitic acid (256.43 g/mol).
How many moles of ATP are produced by the complete oxidation of 1 mol of myristic acid?
Arrange these following four molecules in increasing order of their biological energy content (per mole):
a. Sucrose
b. Myristic acid, CH₃(CH₂)₁₂COOH
c. Glucose
d. Capric acid, CH₃(CH₂)₈COOH
How many molecules of acetyl-CoA result from complete catabolism of the following compounds?
a. Myristic acid, CH₃(CH₂)₁₂COOH
d. lauric acid (C₁₂) or palmitic acid (C₁₆)
Caprylic acid, CH₃ ― (CH₂)₆ ― COOH, is a C₈ fatty acid found in milk.
a. State the number of β oxidation cycles for the complete oxidation of caprylic acid.
Lignoceric acid, CH₃ ― (CH₂)₂₂ ― COOH, is a C₂₄ fatty acid found in peanut oil in small amounts.
a. State the number of β oxidation cycles for the complete oxidation of lignoceric acid.
Consider the complete oxidation of oleic acid, CH₃ ― (CH₂)₇ ― CH = CH ― (CH₂)₇ ― COOH, which is a C₁₈ monounsaturated fatty acid.
a. How many cycles of β oxidation are needed?
Consider the complete oxidation of palmitoleic acid, CH₃ ― (CH₂)₅ ― CH = CH ― (CH₂)₇ ― COOH, which is a C₁₆ monounsaturated fatty acid found in animal and vegetable oils..
a. How many cycles of β oxidation are needed?
Arachidic acid is a C₂₀ fatty acid found in peanut and fish oils. (18.6, 18.7)
<IMAGE>
a. How many cycles of β oxidation are needed for the complete oxidation of arachidic acid?
c. Calculate the total ATP yield from the complete β oxidation of arachidic acid by completing the following:
<IMAGE>
d. glucose or caprylic acid (C₈)
Consider the complete oxidation of capric acid, a saturated fatty acid, [10:0].
c How many ATP are generated from the complete oxidation of capric acid?