7:56 minutes 7:56 minutes Problem 18.74c Textbook Question Textbook Question Arachidic acid is a C₂₀ fatty acid found in peanut and fish oils. (18.6, 18.7) <IMAGE> c. Calculate the total ATP yield from the complete β oxidation of arachidic acid by completing the following: <IMAGE>

