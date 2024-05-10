26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Base Pairing
3:39 minutes
Problem 2611
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(a) DNA and RNA, like proteins, can be denatured to produce unfolded or uncoiled strands. Heating DNA to what is referred to as its “melting temperature” denatures it (the two strands of the double helix become separated). Why does a longer strand of DNA have a higher melting temperature than a shorter one?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
2
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice