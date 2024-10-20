Multiple Choice
Draw a nucleoside formed when ribose and cytosine form a glycosidic bond.
Draw a nucleotide formed when deoxyribose and guanine form a glycosidic bond.
What are the sugars in DNA and RNA, and how do they differ?
How do the bases thymine and uracil differ?
Provide the products for each of the following condensation reactions:
b. <IMAGE>
a. <IMAGE>