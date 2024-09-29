Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensation Reaction A condensation reaction is a chemical process where two molecules combine to form a larger molecule, accompanied by the loss of a small molecule, often water. In the context of nucleoside and nucleotide formation, this reaction typically involves the joining of a sugar and a nitrogenous base, resulting in the formation of a glycosidic bond.

Nucleoside A nucleoside is a structural component of nucleic acids, consisting of a nitrogenous base (adenine, guanine, cytosine, or thymine/uracil) attached to a sugar molecule (ribose or deoxyribose). Nucleosides are formed through condensation reactions between a sugar and a base, and they serve as the building blocks for nucleotides.