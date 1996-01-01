Classify each of the following mixtures as homogeneous or heterogeneous:
c. vegetable oil
Master Classification of Matter with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Classify each of the following mixtures as homogeneous or heterogeneous:
c. vegetable oil
Classify each of the following mixtures as homogeneous or heterogeneous:
b. herbal tea
A white solid with a melting point of 730 °C is melted. When electricity is passed through the resultant liquid, a brown gas and a molten metal are produced. Neither the metal nor the gas can be broken down into anything simpler by chemical means. Classify each—the white solid, the molten metal, and the brown gas—as a mixture, a compound, or an element.
Daniel suggests that Charle include one of the following mixtures in his diet. Classify each of the following as homogeneous or heterogeneous: b. tea