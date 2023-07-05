Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistryMatter and MeasurementsDensity
1:48 minutes
Problem 67a
Textbook Question

Determine the density (g/mL) for each of the following: b. A cube of butter weighs 0.250 lb and has a volume of 130.3 mL.

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
24
Was this helpful?
1:56m

Watch next

Master Density with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
01:56
Density
Jules Bruno
571
05:30
Density Example 1
Jules Bruno
408
3
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.