Textbook Question
Using conversion factors, solve each of the following clinical problems: b. A patient needs 0.024 g of a sulfa drug. There are 8-mg tablets in stock. How many tablets should be given?
544
views
If the distance between Washington, D.C. and New York City is 224.9 miles, determine the distance in centimeters.
The average human body is composed of approximately 160 fluid ounces of blood. How many quarts of blood does the average human body possess? (1 gallon = 4 quarts, 1 pint = 2 cups, 1 cup = 8 fluid ounces, 1 quart = 2 pints).
Lipitor, a pharmaceutical drug that has been shown to lower 'bad' cholesterol levels, while boosting 'good' cholesterol levels had over $12 billion in sales last year. Each pill weighs 2.5 g, which contains 4.0% of the active ingredient by mass. What mass in kg of the active ingredient is present in one bottle of 120 pills?