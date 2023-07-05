Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistryMatter and MeasurementsDimensional Analysis
2:50 minutes
Problem 87
Textbook Question

The length of this rug is 38.4 in. and the width is 24.2 in. (2.3, 2.6) d. Calculate the area of the rug, in square centimeters, to the correct number of significant figures. ( Area = Length x Width)

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
21
Was this helpful?
6:11m

Watch next

Master Dimensional Analysis with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
06:11
Dimensional Analysis
Jules Bruno
926
2
04:53
Dimensional Analysis Example 1
Jules Bruno
483
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.