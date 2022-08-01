Significant Figures (Simplified) Concept 1

before you can determine the number of significant figures within a given value. You first need to understand the difference between exact and inexact numbers. Now we're gonna say the numbers you will encounter can either be exact or inexact. An exact number is a valuer integer obtained from counting Objects. Or as part of a definition, for example, there are 125 students in your lecture. This is something that you can determine by actually counting the number of students within your lecture or there are 13 objects in a baker's dozen. So this is an actual thing. A Baker's dozen is actually 13 and not 12. Now an inexact number, This is a value obtained from calculations or measurements that contains some uncertainty. We're going to see your textbook is measured at a length of 12.53 in so you've determined this by taking out a ruler and measuring it. Now you might be a little bit off because maybe you didn't adjust to the exact edge of the book. So there is a little bit of uncertainty associated with this number. That would not be the case with an exact number. I count 125 students in your lecture. I can't say there is 1 24.8 because a student doesn't count as 0.8. A student is a student. A baker's dozen is 13, not 12.8, not 12.5, not 13.1. It's exactly 13. So just remember the difference between an exact and inexact number.

