Significant Figures (Simplified) Example 1

Here are example states determine if the following statement deals with an exact or inexact number, the combined mass of all doses of Broncho Dilator administered to a patient measure 10 mg Alright, so remember we're dealing with an exact number. We get an exact number either from a definition or by literally counting the number of objects. Remember, an inexact number happens when we do measurements or calculations within this statement. It tells us the word measure, we're measuring 10 mg of this bronchodilator because we're measuring it. That means that this is an inexact number. So there's a little bit of uncertainty associated with it. We may think we're administering exactly 10.0 mg. So maybe we're ministering 10.1 mg. Okay, so there's a little bit of uncertainty associated with this value in this case. Remember this is an inexact number.

Hide transcripts