Acid-Base Reactions Example 1

here it says, complete the following reaction. Here we have an acid in the form of Hydrofluoric acid reacting with a hydroxide basis in the form of potassium hydroxide. So what's going to happen treat this like a regular double displacement reaction. We had sulfuric um hydro for gas, it which is composed of age plus and F minus. And then we have potassium hydroxide which is K plus an O. H minus. Remember opposites attract this positive and this negative will now attract to give me water as a liquid. And then this positive in this negative will combine to give me my salt KF or potassium fluoride, Aquarius. So this would represent the two products that are formed within this reaction. Here. Everything is already balanced. It would be a coefficient of one for each of the compounds within this equation.

