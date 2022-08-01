isotopes are elements with the same number of protons, but different number of neutrons. Not with this whole idea. Lygia hopes we're gonna be introduced to some new terms. The first term is atomic number. Atomic number uses the variables e. It provides the number off protons. So basically, if I have an unknown element, But I know what's atomic number, I could go to the periodic table, look up that atomic number and will give me the identity off that unknown element. And because of this, we're going to say it helps us determine the identity and chemical properties of an element. The whole aspect of chemical properties of an element will discuss much later on in later chapters. Now, besides atomic number, we have mass number which is using the variable A. This one provides the number of protons and neutrons. Yeah, Now we're going to say, to calculate the number of neutrons, we can just take the mass number, which is a It's attracted by the atomic number, which is easy. That will tell us the number of neutrons for any given isotope or element. Now, if we take an atomic view of an atom, remember and um, Adam is composed off four primary parts. We have our nucleus, which houses the neutrons and protons, and we have our electrons which spin around the nucleus. Now, if we take a look here at this example, we know that our neutrons coated is red. If we take a look at this, Adam, we have 12345 and six for this particular atom protons, which we show us blue. We have in this example 12345 protons. The electrons are the green spheres that are rotating or orbiting the nucleus. We have electrons now remember, mass number, we said, is the number of protons, which is five plus the number of neutrons which, in this example, it's six. When you add those together, that gives us the mass number, which comes out to be 11. So I just remember you have blue and red mix together. It gives us the color purple. So we're using this Purple aid to designate are mass number for this particular atom. Now, we said earlier up above also that the atomic number gives us the number of protons. So if you know the number of protons. You know your atomic number in this example because we have five protons are atomic number has to be five. And because we know the atomic numbers five, we know the element identity here we don't show an example of a periodic table will go into greater discussion on it later on. But if we were to look at a periodic table, look for the atomic number five, we'd see that it belongs to the element off boron. So this Adam is an illustration of the element boron. And speaking of this, Adam, we're going to say for a neutral element, which is often times called an Adam, the number off protons and electrons are equal. And this makes sense because, remember, protons are positively charged. Electrons are negatively charged. If you have equal numbers of positive and negative, they're going to cancel one another out and you'll be left with a neutral element. So just remember when we're dealing with the neutral element, that's another way of saying Adam in Adam, the number of protons and electrons are equal Now, later on, we'll talk about other species called ions in ions. The number of protons and electrons are not equal okay, But for right now, just realize that they're doing the word neutral words neutral element or Adam. We're dealing with a species or an element that has the same number of protons and electrons. Now that we've looked at the atomic view of the atom. Now that we've incorporated these new terms of mass number and atomic number, let's continue our discussion exploration of the atom itself.

