Multiple Choice
Write the electron configuration and electron orbital diagram for the following element:
Sulfur (Z = 16)
937
views
1
rank
Write the electron configuration and electron orbital diagram for the following element:
Sulfur (Z = 16)
Which electron configuration represents a violation of Hund's Rule?
Which electron configuration represents a violation of the Auf Bau Principle?
Identify the element with the given electron orbital diagram.
Write the ground state electron configuration for the following element:
Magnesium (Z = 12)
Which of the following atoms has the most unpaired electrons?
Which of the following atoms has no unpaired electrons?