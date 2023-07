What is wrong with the following electron configurations? a. Ni 1s^2 2s^2 2p^6 3s^2 3p^6 3d^10 b. N 1s^2 2p^5 c. Si 1s^2 2s^2 2p d. Mg 1s^2 2s^2 2p^6 3s

