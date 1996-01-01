Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds Concept 1

Now the formula unit represents the empirical where we call the simplest ratio of ions in an ionic solid that combined to give a neutral charge. We're going to say here in reality an ionic solid doesn't exist as an ionic pair. So it's not just a positive ion and a negative ion combining. It's not that ionic pair but instead it's a crystal lattice. Now, crystal Linus is a three D. Arrangement of several cat ions and and ions together that form a stable pattern. So for example, here we have the ions of sodium ions and chloride ion, they have opposing charges is what which makes them attracted to one another. So that's why they're gonna combine together. In reality though the ionic compound is not just a single positive ion and a single negative ion, it's a collection of all of them together. This helps to make my crystal lattice. So in reality this is my ionic solid, it's a bunch of positive ions and negative ions combined together. Now if we were to take one of these positive ions in one of these negative ions pull them out that there would represent the formula unit, which is the simplest portion of my ionic solid. So here it would be sodium chloride which would be N A C. L. So just remember when we're talking about ionic pairs, that's just the formula unit of an ionic compound, it is not the true representation of that ionic solid. The true representation is a collection of those positive and negative ions together which form a crystal lattice

Hide transcripts