Provide the formula unit for the compound formed by the following ions. So we have magnesium ion and sulfate ion. All right. So remember when the numbers in the charges are the same, They just simply cancel out. So MG two plus S. A four to minus just combine the MG With the S. 04. The charge is completely cancel out. So ignore the to ignore the positive negative charges. So it just be MGS 04 as our newly created formula unit for I ionic solid.

Hide transcripts