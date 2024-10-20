Multiple Choice
Determine if the compound of BCl2F is polar or nonpolar.
Determine if phosphorus trihydride, PH3, is polar or nonpolar.
Determine if difluorine selenide, F2Se, is polar or nonpolar.
Determine if carbon dioxide, CO2, is polar or nonpolar.
Match each of the formulas (a to c) with the correct diagram (1 to 3) of its shape, and name the shape; indicate if each molecule is polar or nonpolar. (6.6, 6.8, 6.9) 1.
2.
3.
a. PBr₃