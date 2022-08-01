Molecular Equations Example 2

here, we can say that a molecular equation can be written when given react in one and reacting to If we take a look at this example question, it says predict whether a chemical reaction occurs and write the balanced molecular equation. All right, so right, the molecular equation. We're gonna follow the given steps. So Step one says we have to break up reacting one and reacting to into their ionic forms. If we look at reactant one, it's composed of lithium and hydroxide. Remember, lithium is in Group one A. So it's plus one. Hi, Drunk Side is a poly atomic ion, so it's minus one. Magnesium sulfate. Magnesium is in Group two ways, so it's two plus for its charge. Sulfate is two minus Now. If you don't quite remember how I'm coming up with these charges, make sure you go back and take a look at my videos on periodic table and charges and then, as well as my poly Atomic ions concept videos. So we've done that first part Step two. We swamp Ionic partners by remembering that opposite charges attract apply the rules from combining ions based on the numerical values of their charges. Alright. So opposite charges attract this positive will be attracted to this new negative. This negative will be attracted to this new positive. So they're switching partners now, remember, if the numbers within the charges are different, they don't cancel out. They're going to crisscross. So there's one from here would come here. The two from here would come here. That would give me Al I two s 04 plus. Then we're gonna have the one from here. Come over here. The two from here. Come over here. Here. That would give me M G. And then the two is for all of Oso O H two This you confined when we talked about naming ionic compounds and writing ionic compounds. So again, everything we've learned about Ionic compounds up to this point is necessary. Toe effectively write a molecular equation. All right, so we've written out what the products are now. Step three is important. We're gonna say a reaction occurs. Oh, Onley occurs if a solid gas or liquid water is formed as a product. If both both of the products formed are acquis meaning meaning there soluble, then no reaction has occurred and we stop. We just say no reaction here. We have to use a sigh. Ability rules to determine the products form will be soluble or insoluble. So let's come back up here. One problem that we made is lithium sulfate. Remember Ghana Cash and cops? Libyans of Group one, A element. So that's part of Ghana, right? So anything connected to a group one? A ion is automatically soluble, so this would be a quiz. Magnesium hydroxide hydroxide is part of cops. We said that hydraulic sides are insoluble unless they're connected to CBS, right, calcium, barium or sulfur. Also, if they're connected to things from Ghana gonna cash, they could also be soluble. But here hydroxide is not connected to calcium, barium or sulfur. And magnesium is not part of Ghana cash in any way. So here, this would be solid. So we just created a solid. So we know a reaction has occurred because, remember, you have to create a solid gas or liquid water. So Step four, if necessary, balance your molecular equation by placing the correct coefficients in front of each in front of each molecule. So we're gonna do that now we're gonna place the right coefficient in front of each molecule. So coming back up, if we look at our balanced equation or unbalanced equation, we have to lift items here, but only one here. So we're gonna put it to here now we have to lithium, but we also gives us to hydraulic sides. That's okay, because, look, we have to hydroxide here. Then what do we see? We see that we have one magnesium, one magnesium, one sulfate, one sulfate. So our equation is balanced. So if we write all the coefficients in front, it would be to one, one and one, so this would represent our balanced molecular equation.

