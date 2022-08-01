The Equilibrium Constant Example 1

so it looks at it only cares about really gasses and also acquis a quiz Just mean that the solvent is water. So a compound is dissolved in water. It would be a quiz. Now, knowing this, let's take a look at at the following example it says right, the equilibrium expression for the following reaction. Here we have to end 205 Acquis gives us four and 02 acquis plus O two. Acquis. It's important to look at the phases because remember, if it's a solid or liquid, we ignore it. Now we're gonna say here K equals products, overreact INTs So we're gonna have our products is n 02 on. Remember, you have to use the coefficients in these calculations. The number in front of No. Two is a four, so that four will become the power. So it's gonna be no to to the fore times 0202 just has a coefficient of one in front of it, which we don't have to show divided by and 205 again, the coefficient in front of end 12 5 is too. So that becomes a power. So we would say that this represents our equilibrium, expression or are equilibrium equation Same thing. Equilibrium, expression, equilibrium, equation. Now that we've seen this one, let's look at B okay, for be we're gonna say here, we're gonna ignore this compound because it's a solid and we're gonna ignore this compound because it's a solid here. We're gonna say K equals products. Overreacting. It's like before, but here's the thing we're gonna say we don't have any products available, but you have to put something on top. We're gonna say it's equal toe one solids and liquids are ignored, and in place of them, we're gonna put one. We're going to say this because things such as pressure don't really affect solids and liquids like they do gasses and acquis compounds. That's why they're equal toe one because their numbers being held constant. Okay, so we're gonna replace solids and liquids with the number one on on the bottom. We'd have 02 now differently your professor could give you this is we know there's a one here, so this could also be or in verse one. So be aware of both types of answers. Both are correct. Both are saying the same thing in verse. One just means one over whatever it ISS for the next one. Again, we ignore solids. The only thing that we don't ignore is this gas. So here K equals products. Overreact INTs, so just equal x e cute because of the three over one. But we don't need to put the one because anything over one is the same exact thing. So that would be our equilibrium expression. So it was pretty simple. But remember the differences in B. N. C. We ignore the solids and liquids. Now that you've seen this, I want you guys to attend to answer a question that follows this one. The practice one. Here. I want you to tell me who's greater in amount is a products or is a reactant from that. You have to remember, what do we say about K when it's greater than one who's favored when it's less than one who's favored when it's equal toe? One who's favored remembering that will be a great way for you to approach this problem. Good luck, guys.

