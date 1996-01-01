Chemistry Gas Laws

trials law states that volume and temperature are directly proportional and constant moles and and pressure peak. It's named after Jackie's Charles and it illustrates how the volume of a container is greatly affected by volume here to show this direct proportionality between volume and temperature, we just say V is directly proportional to T when our moles and and pressure pier constant or fixed. If we were to illustrate this with movable pistons, if we take a look here, we'd say that in this first image, our volume is low and we haven't applied any temperature or heat to this container. I mean so the temperature would be low here. I'm applying a flame to this. This is going to cause higher temperature. And what's happening here is because the piston is movable and the pressure is constant. Our gas particles are gaining enough outside energy to basically hit all corners of this container including the movable piston up and that's what caused the volume to also expand. So our volume is high. How would we illustrate this direct proportionality between volume and temperature? What we say here that they're both increasing or decreasing together. So you can illustrate this by a line that's going up over time as they both increase the adjusted formula or Charles law formula would just become V one over T one equals V two over T two. Here we'd say that our initial volume is V one, Our initial temperatures, T one Final volume is V two and our final temperature is T two. So remember when it comes to Charles long, we say that volume and temperature are directly proportional, which means they both can increase or decrease together if our moles and and our pressure P are held constant or fixed.

